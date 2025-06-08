RAF Cosford Air Show 2025 flying schedule - here's when you can see each of the displays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

RAF Cosford Air Show has released its flying schedule for today's event as 50,000 visitors flock to the annual event.

Here's the latest details of when you can see each of the displays, including The Red Arrows

1135 - RAF Falcons

1157 - Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster & Fighters

1217 - Thunderbolt

1230 - Bird Dog

1242 - Tutor

1302 - Typhoon

1317 - Mustang

1327 - Chipmunk Pair

1350 - F35

1402 - MRTT

1409 - Dutch Spitfire

1421 - Polish F16

1437 - Extra 330

1453 - Harvard

1505 - Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team

1540 - Battle of Britian Memorial Flight Fighters

1556 - Strikemaster Pair

1614 - Swiss Pc7 Team

1645 - Sword Fish Combo

1657 - Black Cats

1709 - Chinook Role Demo