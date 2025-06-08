RAF Cosford Air Show 2025 flying schedule - here's when you can see each of the displays
The flying schedule for RAF Cosford Air Show 2025 has been released
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
RAF Cosford Air Show has released its flying schedule for today's event as 50,000 visitors flock to the annual event.
Here's the latest details of when you can see each of the displays, including The Red Arrows
1135 - RAF Falcons
1157 - Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster & Fighters
1217 - Thunderbolt
1230 - Bird Dog
1242 - Tutor
1302 - Typhoon
1317 - Mustang
1327 - Chipmunk Pair
1350 - F35
1402 - MRTT
1409 - Dutch Spitfire
1421 - Polish F16
1437 - Extra 330
1453 - Harvard
1505 - Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team
1540 - Battle of Britian Memorial Flight Fighters
1556 - Strikemaster Pair
1614 - Swiss Pc7 Team
1645 - Sword Fish Combo
1657 - Black Cats
1709 - Chinook Role Demo