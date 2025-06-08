Court confiscates cash from Telford drugs baron who made nearly £300,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mohammed Ramzan, who peddled cocaine from the family home in Arleston Avenue, Telford, is currently serving a 16 year prison sentence for the offences.

He was found guilty last year of conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine, being concerned in money laundering, two counts of converting criminal property, and dangerous driving.

He had fled the country to Pakistan, but was jailed on his return.

A host of other defendants who were part of the gang, which operated the 'Harry Line' delivering "high purity" cocaine as well as heroin to the county from Berkshire and Buckinghamshire between 2016 and 2019, were also jailed.