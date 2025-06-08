All Aboard!: 15 fantastic images of the Severn Valley Railway 1940s extravaganza

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Severn Valley railway's heritage line has hosted a festival of 1940s-themed fun, featuring dancing, live music, displays, food and plenty of costumed re-enactors.

The event, held at Severn Valley Railway's Kidderminster Station, on Station Drive, whisked visitors back to the days of 1940s Britain to experience the homefront during wartime.



Images from the event show the fantastic scenes, with period actors giving the normally modern railway a very vintage feel.

Plenty of period actors were putting on a show at the 1940's event by Severn Valley Railway

Plenty of people turned up the experience the period event

Jo Dienn and son Zakk came dressed for the event

Visitors could take part in many period-themed events

This couple looked dashing as they saw and waited for their train

1940s singers and musicla acts were also on hand to offer entertainment for the event

The event featured plenty of wartime vehicles, including this vintage car and motorcycle.

This young man was selling newspapers at the station

Soldiers Anthony Loynes, Joshua Loynes and Jack Dickson, from the South Staffordshire Tommies, were all ready to do their part for the war

Paul Cunningham, Lisa Wootton, Suzanne Squires and Steve Squires pulled out all the stops for their train journey

Photographers Stuart Graham, Ian Graham and Karl Brant were getting the best snaps of the event

Theresa Smith and Ray 'the spiv' Phillips share a wartime moment at the moment

Shopkeepers Julia Shaw, Debbie Collins and Kerry Roles loved the event

Theresa Smith and Ray 'The Spiv' Phillips would never be late with that many pocket watches

Mike Whelan from Stourbridge is the spitting image of Captain Mainwaring

During the event, visitors were able to jump on and off the group's exclusive steam-hauled services, take part in 1940s-themed activities and games, and, listen to historic wartime speeches by Sir Winston Churchill.

However, that wasn't the only fun to be had, as there was also a host of 1940s dancers, singers and musical acts to provide entertainment, and even a wartime wedding to take part in.

Talking about the event, Lewis Maddox, Severn Valley Railway's visitor engagement director, said: "Our 1940s events are always a joy to visit.

"It’s all about celebrating the spirit of the Home Front during wartime and capturing the glamour and style as well as the grit and determination of the country during the 1940s.

"Of course, nowadays, most of our visitors are too young to have experienced those years for themselves, and our events are helping to promote awareness of the Second World War, as a defining period of British history. But naturally, we make sure it’s great fun for all the family."