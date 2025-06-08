All Aboard!: 15 fantastic images of the Severn Valley Railway 1940s extravaganza
Severn Valley Railway has held a 1940s period event that featured fun for all the family.
Severn Valley railway's heritage line has hosted a festival of 1940s-themed fun, featuring dancing, live music, displays, food and plenty of costumed re-enactors.
The event, held at Severn Valley Railway's Kidderminster Station, on Station Drive, whisked visitors back to the days of 1940s Britain to experience the homefront during wartime.
Images from the event show the fantastic scenes, with period actors giving the normally modern railway a very vintage feel.
During the event, visitors were able to jump on and off the group's exclusive steam-hauled services, take part in 1940s-themed activities and games, and, listen to historic wartime speeches by Sir Winston Churchill.
However, that wasn't the only fun to be had, as there was also a host of 1940s dancers, singers and musical acts to provide entertainment, and even a wartime wedding to take part in.
Talking about the event, Lewis Maddox, Severn Valley Railway's visitor engagement director, said: "Our 1940s events are always a joy to visit.
"It’s all about celebrating the spirit of the Home Front during wartime and capturing the glamour and style as well as the grit and determination of the country during the 1940s.
"Of course, nowadays, most of our visitors are too young to have experienced those years for themselves, and our events are helping to promote awareness of the Second World War, as a defining period of British history. But naturally, we make sure it’s great fun for all the family."