Watch: Bull spotted on the loose in Birmingham arrives safely at an animal sanctuary and feeds on hay

Shock footage which captured a bull on the loose in Birmingham yesterday caught the nation’s attention.

The black Dexter bull, thought to be around two years old, was seen roaming the streets near Small Heath railway station at around 9.20am - dangerously darting around traffic.

It has been claimed that the animal escaped from an abattoir.

West Midlands Police and Birmingham City Council said they worked together to bring the animal to safety after it was stopped by a truck as it ran towards the roundabout on Golden Hillock Road.

Now Hillside Animal Sanctuary in Norfolk has told how it has rehomed the bull - saving the animal from being shot - and named him Liam.

Bull that was on the loose in Birmingham is rescued by Hillside Animal Sanctuary in Norfolk

Wendy Valentine, founder of the sanctuary told the Express & Star: “We became aware of his desperate break for freedom when we received multiple calls from concerned supporters asking if we could help.

“We sprang into action and negotiated with the Birmingham Police assuring them that we could give him a secure home here at Hillside.

“With nobody coming forward to claim him, they agreed that we could collect him and bring him to our Sanctuary in Norfolk where he will live out his natural life with our 750 other rescued cows.

“We immediately set off to Birmingham and he arrived back with us by 2.45am Saturday morning (7th June)..

“Our Patron, Martin Shaw, a proud Brummie himself, is delighted that Liam, as we have named him, has been saved rather than being shot as so often happens in these situations.”

Council staff efforts to keep the animal and the public safe won praise from councillor Majid Mahmood, Birmingham’s cabinet member for environment and transport, who wrote beside a picture of the bull on X: “This magnificent animal seemed to be enjoying an unexpected break, but our amazing street cleansing staff weren’t phased at all, helping moving it into a safe place.

“Well done to our animal welfare staff & park rangers.”

Footage of the bull amid city traffic went viral on social media on Friday, prompting jokes it may be heading towards Birmingham’s Bull Ring shopping area.