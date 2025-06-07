HGV Lorry driver caught rolling cigarette on M5 with no hands on wheel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Watch the moment when an HGV driver gets caught driving on the motorway with no hands on the wheel - as he rolls a cigarette.

The film was recorded as part of Gloucestershire Police's Operation Tramline on the M5 between Monday May 6 and Wednesday May 8.

Officers were in an unmarked HGV lorry using the elevated position of the cab to record and identify a number of traffic offences.

A total of 58 drivers were stopped for offences including not wearing seatbelts, using a phone behind the wheel, and pulling trailers with insecure loads.

Sergeant Matt Firth from the Roads Policing Unit said: "Reducing the numbers of people killed or seriously injured on our roads continues to be a priority for Gloucestershire Constabulary.

"We will continue to run these operations to detect and deter those who choose to drive in this manner remembering that any of us or our loved ones could be impacted by such behaviours whilst using the county's roads."

National Highways has three unmarked HGV cabs which it loans out to police forces across the country as part of Operation Tramline. The operation was introduced to help decrease the number of people killed or seriously injured on the National Highways road network.

National Highways Engineering Team Manager for Road Safety, Jack Mason, said: “Figures show that you’re twice as likely to die in a crash if you don't wear a seat belt and four times more likely to be in a crash if using a phone at the wheel.

"So it is always disappointing when we see people who are prepared to put themselves and others at risk in this way.

"This year marks the 10th anniversary of Operation Tramline and our goal has always been to remind motorists to think carefully about their driving behaviours and to make our roads safer. These results show just how valuable our HGV cabs continue to be in helping to spot unsafe driving behaviours and we will continue working with our police partners to make our roads as safe as we can.”