A talented classical guitarist will be presenting a recital at a church near Kington on June 18

Carlo Fierens will be performing at St Mary’s Church in Almeley at 7pm on Wednesday, June 18.

The concert is part of Music in Quiet Places in conjunction with Herefordshire Historic Churches Trust.

Born in Finale, Italy, Carlo is now a full time professor at the G F Ghedini National Conservatory in Cuneo, south of Turin.

He began playing guitar at an early age and has won awards both at home in Italy and internationally. He has performed across the Americas, Europe and Africa in such prestigious venues as the Kennedy Centre in Washington, as well as in Milan and Rome.

He performed at Colwall, Herefordshire last year and returns by popular demand.

Tickets are £12.50 and together with more details, they are available via www.hhct.co.uk Music in Quiet Places.