Impressive £1.25m residence near Shrewsbury offers elegance, space and idyllic location

Built to exacting standards in 2019, Acorn House, Summerhouse Lane, Longden, is a striking, architect-designed, family home, providing a fantastic living environment, stunning, landscaped gardens and far-reaching views.

Providing more than 3,000 sq ft of living space and 700sq ft of garaging and storage, the house has five bedrooms, four of which are en-suite, ground floor underfloor heating, CAT5 cabling, and is for sale with leading regional estate agent Halls.

Acorn House enjoys an idyllic, rural location.

The property is described as ideal for families, professionals, or those seeking luxurious rural living.

Acorn House is a 15-minute drive from the A5 and M54, 20 minutes from Shrewsbury Railway Station, and within 90 minutes of Birmingham, Manchester and Liverpool airports.

At the heart of the home is a striking breakfast kitchen, fitted with contemporary units, quartz worktops, integrated Neff appliances and a generous breakfast bar.

Magnificent triple height windows and bi-folding doors flood the space with natural light and frame spectacular views over the beautiful gardens and the rolling countryside beyond.

The ground floor accommodation also includes a drawing room, dining room, family room, study, well-equipped utility room and guest WC.

From the main reception hall, a bespoke oak staircase with glazed balustrade rises to the first floor, where four bedrooms have built in wardrobes and three have en suite shower rooms, together with a family bathroom.

A separate guest suite, accessed via a second staircase, contains built-in wardrobes and an en-suite shower room.

It offers potential for a variety of uses, including a cinema and games room.

Outside, automated electric gates open onto a large block paviour driveway which leads to an integral double garage with remote controlled doors, a storeroom and internal and external EV charging points.

Extensive, manicured lawns stretch gracefully around the home, providing an ideal space for family activities. A standout feature is the large Indian sandstone sun terrace which is perfect for entertaining and enjoying the serene surroundings.

Situated on the fringe of the village of Longden, Acorn House is well placed for a wide range of both public and private schools and sport and leisure activities.

Viewing is by appointment with Halls’ office in Barker Street, Shrewsbury.