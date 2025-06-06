A woman accused of sending offensive messages to another woman in Llandrindod Wells – failed to appear in court

Chelsie Edwards was due to appear at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday to answer a charge of sending communication of an offensive nature to Naomi Harrison.

But the 35 year-old of Trefonen Way failed to attend.

The court heard the messages were sent via social media on August 24 2024 and were in whole or part, indecent or grossly offensive for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient.

Magistrates issued a warrant without bail for her arrest.