Warrant without bail for a Llanfair Caereinion man accused of obstructing a police officer and failing to stop after a road collision

Daniel Breeze was expected to appear at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday to answer two charges – but he failed to appear.

The 35 year-old of Enamore, Glanyafon, Llanfair Caereinion is accused of resisting PC671 at Llandrindod Wells on May 17 2025 and also being the driver of a blue Fiat Panda on an unclassified road at Crossgates on the same date, where an accident occurred and damage was caused to another vehicle, he failed to stop or to give his name and address and identification marks of the vehicle to the other driver.

Magistrates issued a warrant without bail for his arrest and said bail act offences will be laid.