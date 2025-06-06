Van seized by police in Shrewsbury after being found to have no tax

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police community support officer (PCSO) Sarah Williams found the vehicle parked on Sandford Avenue last night (June 5).

Investigations determined that the van did not have any valid road tax, and so it was seized and loaded onto a recovery vehicle.

An untaxed van was seized on Sandford Avenue in Shrewsbury. Picture: West Mercia Police.

In a post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page, the PCSO for Castlefields and Bagley warned motorists to make sure their vehicle is road legal.

It said: "Please ensure that your vehicles are Taxed, MOT and insured, otherwise police will take positive action."