Van seized by police in Shrewsbury after being found to have no tax
A van has been seized in Shrewsbury after it was discovered to have no road tax.
By Luke Powell
Published
Police community support officer (PCSO) Sarah Williams found the vehicle parked on Sandford Avenue last night (June 5).
Investigations determined that the van did not have any valid road tax, and so it was seized and loaded onto a recovery vehicle.
In a post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page, the PCSO for Castlefields and Bagley warned motorists to make sure their vehicle is road legal.
It said: "Please ensure that your vehicles are Taxed, MOT and insured, otherwise police will take positive action."