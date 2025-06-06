Telford man charged with burglary and handling stolen goods

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police said that Tyrone Chadwick, 51, of Viscount Avenue in Aqueduct, Telford, had been charged with burglary in connection with a number of incidents across Telford.

The force said he faces one count of burglary and five counts of handling stolen goods.

Chadwick has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court today - Friday, June 6.