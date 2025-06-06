No progress on plans to upgrade Bridgnorth's historic bridge a year on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Last June, Bridgnorth Town Council approached Shropshire Council about renovating the bridge in Low Town.

The current bridge over the River Severn dates back to 1823 and was built to a Thomas Telford.

The bridge over the swollen River Severn in Bridgnorth. Photo,

The call came after residents complained about the state of the Grade II listed structure, which they have described as 'grotty', 'tired' and 'messy'.

Some residents even approached Bridgnorth Town Council to suggest that they were willing to rally round and fix up the bridge themselves but their request was turned down.

Instead, the town council said it had opened talks with Shropshire Council to repair and repaint the bridge “as a matter of urgency”.

The county authority responded by saying said it was designing improvements to the bridge, which would include replacing the railings, and hoped work could be completed next year.

However, a year on, and no progress has been made.

Town councillor Huw Rees

New town councillor Huw Rees said he spoke to Shropshire Council to request an update on the plans.

He said: “Following on from their commitment to refurbish the bridge last June, I've received a lengthy update from Shropshire Council.

“To summarise, the final assessment of the bridge is yet to be undertaken.

The neglected railings

“The structural condition is considered fair, but repairs to the concrete and stonework, plus replacement of the railings, have been proposed. The final assessment may also find that strengthening works are needed.

“Delivery dates for these works have not been agreed, but in the meantime, aesthetic improvements are not being considered, and lead paint testing has not been carried out.

“Shropshire Council will continue to monitor the bridge until the full programme of work begins.”

In their reply to the councillor, Shropshire Council said: “Delivery dates for the works are yet to be agreed due to significant capital investment needed to support its delivery.

“Depending on the result of the assessment it may be likely that strengthening works are required and it is for this reason that Shropshire Council have kept maintenance to a minimum. We would not want to undertake works that are likely to be superseded by more extensive works.”

The council added: “Shropshire Council will continue to monitor the condition of the bridge until the works are undertaken.”