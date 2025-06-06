17 Shropshire restaurants, bars and takeaways handed new food hygiene scores from five to one

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ratings, published on the official Food Standards Agency's website, represent the score given in recent visits to a business or organisation where they are judged on standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The grades give customers a snapshot of hygiene standards.

Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary' and zero 'urgent improvement required'.

These are the latest recent food hygiene ratings for bars, restaurants, cafes and takeaways across the county of Shropshire in the last week.

• Rated 5: The Masala at 36 St Julians Friars, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on June 3

• Rated 5: The Maltings at The Maltings Cafe The Old Malthouse High Street, Clun, Shropshire; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: Midland Gliding Club Cafe at Midland Gliding Club The Port Way, Asterton, Shropshire; rated on May 29

• Rated 5: Museum Cafe at Cafe At The Music Hall The Square, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on May 29

• Rated 5: More Than A Sundae at 15 - 17 Cross Street, Ellesmere, Shropshire; rated on May 28

• Rated 5: Daily Brews at 24 The Square, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on May 21

• Rated 5: Masala Mingle at TF1 ; rated on May 29

• Rated 5: Bettws-y-Crwyn Parish Hall at Bettws Y Crwyn Church Hall, Newcastle, Shropshire; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: The Coracle Inn at The Coracle Inn Sundorne Road, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: Swan Hotel at Swan Hotel Cross Street, Ellesmere, Shropshire; rated on May 28

• Rated 5: Bulls Head at Bulls Head 14 Castle Gates, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on May 22

• Rated 5: The Old Post Office at Old Post Office Hotel 1 Milk Street, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on May 22

• Rated 5: The Royal Oak at Royal Oak, Cardington, Church Stretton, Shropshire; rated on May 21

• Rated 5: The Raven (Rasputins) at The Raven Public House 3 Walker Street, Wellington, Telford, Shropshire; rated on May 15

• Rated 5: Drayton House at 9 Sherwood Crescent, Market Drayton, Shropshire; rated on May 21

• Rated 5: Ketley Fortune Cantonese Takeaway at Unit 2a Fourth Avenue, Ketley Bank, Telford, Shropshire; rated on May 29

• Rated 1: Wan Loy at 40 Green End, Whitchurch, Shropshire; rated on April 30