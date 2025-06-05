Powys primary school likely to close despite objections

Powys County Council is proposing to close Ysgol Bro Cynllaith and earlier this year (March) published a statutory notice formally proposing the change.

During the statutory notice period, 20 objections were received.

On Tuesday, June 10, Cabinet will receive and consider the objection report and will be asked to approve the proposal to close Ysgol Bro Cynllaith from August 31 2025, with pupils to transfer to their nearest schools in Powys

Councillor Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “After carefully considering the objections, I will be recommending to Cabinet that they approve the proposal to close Ysgol Bro Cynllaith.

“We are committed to securing the best possible start for our learners and we believe that our Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys will achieve this.

“As part of the strategy, we need to address the high proportion of small schools in the county, decreasing pupil numbers and the high number of surplus places.

“The historic and projected pupil numbers for Ysgol Bro Cynllaith suggest that numbers are not expected to increase significantly in the future while it is ranked the third highest school in Powys by budget share per pupil.

“The small pupil numbers at the school mean that pupils are taught in whole key stage classes with foundation pupils in one class and older pupils in another. As pupil numbers in each year group are small, it is more difficult to ensure all pupils are appropriately challenged.

“The proposal has not been reached lightly but we believe that it is needed to address the low numbers at the school and reduce the council’s overall surplus capacity in primary schools.

“It will also ensure that pupils are taught in classes with peers of similar ages and attend a larger school which could provide a wider range of educational and extra-curricular activities.”

To read the council’s Strategy for Transforming Education 2020-2032 and details of the Transforming Education Programme - Wave 2 (2022 – 2027) visit www.powys.gov.uk/transformingeducation