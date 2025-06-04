'Veterans should be supported everyday, not just once a year' - Salopians who have 'gone above and beyond' celebrated at garden party

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Mrs Anna Turner JP, hosted around 700 people at the prestigious event held at Orleton Hall in Wellington on Wednesday (June 4).

The last garden party was last held in 2022 to celebrate those unsung heroes who made a difference to their communities throughout the pandemic.

In November last year, town and parish councils were invited by the Lord-Lieutenant to nominate someone who has "truly gone above and beyond" for their local area.

Shropshire Lieutenancy Garden Party at Orleton Hall, Wellington

Over the next few months, nominations were lodged and letters dispatched, cordially inviting guests to the grounds of the Grade II-listed country home for a garden party in the style of Buckingham Palace.

And on Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of valued volunteers, business owners and community figures donned their finest dresses, suits and hats so they could be honoured for their contribution to their communities.

Roly and Roberta Alden from Richard Castle, recognised for their community work in the town

Val and Paul Nash from Alderley Parish Heritage Project

"You make such a difference to our community," said Mrs Turner, welcoming the guests in the spring sunshine.