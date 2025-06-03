Table top fayre and car boot sale will be taking place in Llandrindod Wells on Sunday, June 15
The event will be held at the Royal British Legion Club on Tremont Road from 11am until 2pm with doors open for sellers from 9.30am.
Entry is free, there is free parking, the bar will be open.
The venue is also dog friendly.
A 6ft table costs £5 while cars will cost £7.
Call 07510774735 to book your spot.
