The spirit of the Old West comes to Presteigne - as the Clint Bradley Band rolls into town

Continuing the musical tradition of the Singing Cowboys, Clint seamlessly mixes his own material with classics from Marty Robbins, Gene Autry and the Sons Of The Pioneers to create an evocative experience quite unlike any you'll witness, especially in this country!

An all-acoustic instrumental line-up lends an authenticity to those famous Gunfighter Ballads.

As it's the summer solstice, the organisers will be embracing the natural light for a memorable evening of exquisite music. To quote their song that recently topped the Australian country charts, it'll be a glimpse into the 'Soul Of The West'.

Support act for the evening will be Canadian singer-songwriter Chuck Micallef, a familiar face to Presteigne music fans for many years.

The show will take place at the Assembly Rooms in Presteigne and it will start at 7.30pm with doors open at 7pm