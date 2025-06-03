Century old cash register from a Midlands pub goes up for sale at Shropshire antiques centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Owner of Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth, John Ridgway said the till would add a real touch of vintage elegance to any shop or restaurant counter.

When the cash register was first made, UK currency was still pounds, shillings and pence.

A near 100-year-old cash register has gone up for sale at a Shropshire antiques centre after spending decades in a Midlands pub. Pictured with John Ridgway.

Dating from the 1930s, it had until fairly recently spent its entire working life in a pub.

“This stunning National Brass Cash Register, marked as number 35, was brought into the Old Mill Antiques Centre by the granddaughter of a Midlands publican who had used it in his pub since it was new,” said Old Mill owner John Ridgway.

"It’s quite stunning and in good working order, it would look great in a shop, café or restaurant – or returning to its roots in a pub!."

The cash register is priced at £895 and the Old Mill Antiques Centre, in Mill Street, Low Town, is open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm.