Spike in residential burglaries in Powys - the highest increase in Wales

The force, which covers Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Powys, reported a 27% increase in the year to December 2024.

Dyfed-Powys Police said its transition to a new crime reporting system was partly behind the rise for 2024, adding the actual increase was 26%.

The force said its officers were committed to attending and investigating residential burglaries.

The ONS data indicated a 7% decrease in reports of residential burglaries across Wales and England as a whole.

The figures suggested the Gwent Police force area saw no change (0%), while South Wales Police saw a 1% increase and North Wales Police saw a 6% decrease.

In the Dyfed-Powys Police force area, ONS figures showed Powys had seen the highest increase in residential burglaries in Wales, with an 81% spike in the year to December 2024.

In Ceredigion, the ONS data showed a 60% increase in residential burglaries in the same period while Carmarthenshire saw a 50% rise.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "While it is difficult to comment on the exact reason for the increase in reports of burglaries, we are aware of national reporting issues due to our transition to a new crime system in 2023 which led to the figures being more than they should be in 2024.

“Although burglaries were recorded in 2023, they were not all attributed to individual areas and instead were categorised as unknown - this showed each area to be lower in 2023 than they actually were and therefore a bigger increase was seen in 2024.

"Measures have been taken to correct the figures however this may not be reflected in the published ONS data."

In amended figures provided by Dyfed-Powys Police, the force reported a 26% rise in residential burglaries in its area, meaning it still had the highest percentage increase in residential burglaries in Wales and England over the period.

Powys saw a rise of 55% in the amended figures, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire reported a 27% and 26% increase respectively while Pembrokeshire – also in the force area – saw a smaller increase of 1%.

The spokesperson added: “ However, we acknowledge the significant impact that crimes of this nature have on victims and the worry it can cause to the wider community.

“Burglary is an incredibly invasive crime which we know has a significant impact on victims and this is why in March 2023, police forces across England and Wales implemented a new attendance policy to ensure police attendance at every reported residential dwelling burglary.

“Our officers are committed to attending and investigating these reports and we urge the public to continue reporting instances to us.”

The charity Crimestoppers recommends taking the following steps to protect your property from burglars.

Fit burglar alarms with flashing lights and sounders at the front and back

Switch lights or a radio on when you go out

Check that all doors and windows are properly closed and locked

Make sure side and back gates are secure

Don't leave garden tools outside, keep ladders out of sight and ensure sheds, garages and outbuildings are locked

Fit tamper-proof automatic outside security lights

Even when you're at home, try not to leave accessible windows open at night

Crime prevention and security advice can be found on the Dyfed Powys Police website : Protecting your home from crime | Crime prevention | Dyfed-Powys Police