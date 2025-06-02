Man rushed to hospital with 'potentially' serious injuries after crash with hedge on A-road near Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.09pm on Monday (June 2) reporting a road traffic collision along the A458 near Rowton Castle.

Four fire crews including a rescue tender were sent from Shrewsbury and Wellington fire stations to the scene. Land ambulance crews also attended.

A fire service spokesperson said the incident involved one van that had crashed into a hedge.

A man was treated for injuries that were believed to be serious and taken to hospital via land ambulance while a second man, the driver, was treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene.

Firefighters used electric saws and cutters to deal with the incident.

Crews remained at the scene at 1.10pm.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We were called to a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the A458 near Rowton, Shrewsbury at 12.04pm and sent two ambulances to the scene.

"On arrival, crews found a van had come off the road and there were two patients, both men. The first man was treated for potentially serious injuries and conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital whilst the second man, the driver, was treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene."