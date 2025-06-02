Inside a village school staging incredible musical performances and where pupils start the week with mindfulness activities
Creating the most nurturing environment as possible and aiding children's development is at the heart of this delightful village primary school.
Pupils at Crudgington Primary School near Telford adore their learning setting, and it's easy to see why.
When pupils arrive at the school on a Monday morning, instead of getting straight into lessons, the school has a 'soft start' where children undertake mindfulness activities, yoga and meditation.
The school has a huge focus on ensuring that pupils are happy and relaxed in its environment, so they want to be there and learn.
Adding to their unique start to the week, the school also has a member of staff who carries out breathing activities and calming exercises with pupils, and these are also very popular.
Crudgington Primary School is situated in a wonderful village setting and has strong links to local businesses and organisations such as RAF Shawbury.