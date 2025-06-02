Inside a village school staging incredible musical performances and where pupils start the week with mindfulness activities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Pupils at Crudgington Primary School near Telford adore their learning setting, and it's easy to see why.

When pupils arrive at the school on a Monday morning, instead of getting straight into lessons, the school has a 'soft start' where children undertake mindfulness activities, yoga and meditation.

Inside Crudgington Primary School where children take part in mindfulness activities including breathing exercises with teacher and specialist Jo Flynn-Gamble.

The school has a huge focus on ensuring that pupils are happy and relaxed in its environment, so they want to be there and learn.

Adding to their unique start to the week, the school also has a member of staff who carries out breathing activities and calming exercises with pupils, and these are also very popular.

Crudgington Primary School is situated in a wonderful village setting and has strong links to local businesses and organisations such as RAF Shawbury.