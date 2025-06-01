A night of live music will be held at a Llandrindod Wells venue on June 14
Popular Mid Wales singing duo Johnny and Hywel will be performing at the Royal British Legion on Tremont Road on Saturday, June 14 from 8.30pm until late.
Tickets are £6 and they are available now by calling (01597) 822558 or emailing rblclubllandrindodwells@yahoo.co.uk or visit their Facebook page at Llandrindod Wells-Royal British Legion.