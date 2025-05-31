The Red Arrows at the Midlands Air Festival: Watch incredible flying display wowing crowds at air festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A video shows a spectacular Red Arrows display at the Midlands Air Festival, held on Saturday (May 31).

IT company Warsash It Solutions Ltd filmed part of the display and posted it to social media, writing: “Some days your office view is better than others!”

Red Arrows at the Midlands Air Show on May 31

The festival is being held at Ragley Hall, Alcester in Warwickshire, on Saturday and Sunday.

After their festival display, the Red Arrows are expected to fly over Evesham at 12.24.

Red Arrows English Riviera Airshow

A Red Arrows display is also scheduled for 17.30 at the English Riviera Airshow, Devon.

Red Arrows rehearse in Greece

Last month, brilliant cockpit footage showed the Red Arrows perfecting and polishing a new display in Greece ahead of the 2025 season.

Red Arrows 2025 display dates

31/05/2025 Midlands Air Festival

31/05/2025 English Riviera Airshow

01/06/2025 English Riviera Airshow

01/06/2025 Midlands Air Festival

05/06/2025 Isle of Man TT Races

08/06/2025 RAF Cosford Airshow

14/06/2025 HM The King’s Official Birthday Flypast, London - flypast

21/06/2025 Northern Ireland Armed Forces’ Day - Newtownards Airfield

22/06/2025 Duxford Summer Air Show

28/06/2025 Shuttleworth Festival of Flight

28/06/2025 Armed Forces’ Day North East Lincolnshire, Cleethorpes

29/06/2025 Event to be confirmed/announced in due course

29/06/2025 Battle of Britain Airshow, Headcorn

05/07/2025 Wales Airshow, Swansea

06/07/2025 Wales Airshow, Swansea

06/07/2025 Formula One, British Grand Prix, Silverstone - flypast

10/07/2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

11/07/2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

13/07/2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

18/07/2025 Royal International Air Tattoo

19/07/2025 Royal International Air Tattoo

20/07/2025 Royal International Air Tattoo

21/07/2025 The Tall Ship Races Aberdeen

26/07/2025 Swanage Carnival

26/07/2025 Old Buckenham

27/07/2025 Old Buckenham

09/08/2025 Blackpool Airshow

09/08/2025 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo - flypast

10/08/2025 Blackpool Airshow

13/08/2025 Falmouth Week

14/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow

15/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow

16/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow

17/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow

20/08/2025 Cromer Carnival

21/08/2025 Clacton Airshow

22/08/2025 Clacton Airshow

22/08/2025 Sidmouth Regatta

05/09/2025 Ayr Show Festival of Flight

06/09/2025 Ayr Show Festival of Flight

07/09/2025 Great North Run - Newcastle/South Shields

Have you got a video you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your footage will appear on our website.