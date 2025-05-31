Shropshire Star
The Red Arrows at the Midlands Air Festival: Watch incredible flying display wowing crowds at air festival

Watch as the Red Arrows soar over the Midlands Air Festival, before performing a fantastic display.

By Jessica Martin
Published

A video shows a spectacular Red Arrows display at the Midlands Air Festival, held on Saturday (May 31).

IT company Warsash It Solutions Ltd filmed part of the display and posted it to social media, writing: “Some days your office view is better than others!”

Red Arrows at the Midlands Air Show on May 31 2025.
Red Arrows at the Midlands Air Show on May 31

The festival is being held at Ragley Hall, Alcester in Warwickshire, on Saturday and Sunday.

After their festival display, the Red Arrows are expected to fly over Evesham at 12.24.

Red Arrows English Riviera Airshow

A Red Arrows display is also scheduled for 17.30 at the English Riviera Airshow, Devon.

Red Arrows rehearse in Greece

Last month, brilliant cockpit footage showed the Red Arrows perfecting and polishing a new display in Greece ahead of the 2025 season.

Red Arrows 2025 display dates

31/05/2025    Midlands Air Festival    

31/05/2025    English Riviera Airshow    

01/06/2025    English Riviera Airshow    

01/06/2025    Midlands Air Festival

05/06/2025    Isle of Man TT Races    

08/06/2025    RAF Cosford Airshow    

14/06/2025    HM The King’s Official Birthday Flypast, London - flypast    

21/06/2025    Northern Ireland Armed Forces’ Day - Newtownards Airfield    

22/06/2025    Duxford Summer Air Show

28/06/2025    Shuttleworth Festival of Flight    

28/06/2025    Armed Forces’ Day North East Lincolnshire, Cleethorpes    

29/06/2025    Event to be confirmed/announced in due course    

29/06/2025    Battle of Britain Airshow, Headcorn

05/07/2025    Wales Airshow, Swansea    

06/07/2025    Wales Airshow, Swansea    

06/07/2025    Formula One, British Grand Prix, Silverstone - flypast    

10/07/2025    Goodwood Festival of Speed    

11/07/2025    Goodwood Festival of Speed    

13/07/2025    Goodwood Festival of Speed    

18/07/2025    Royal International Air Tattoo    

19/07/2025    Royal International Air Tattoo    

20/07/2025    Royal International Air Tattoo    

21/07/2025    The Tall Ship Races Aberdeen

26/07/2025    Swanage Carnival    

26/07/2025    Old Buckenham    

27/07/2025    Old Buckenham    

09/08/2025    Blackpool Airshow    

09/08/2025    Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo - flypast

10/08/2025    Blackpool Airshow

13/08/2025    Falmouth Week

14/08/2025    Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow    

15/08/2025    Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow    

16/08/2025    Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow    

17/08/2025    Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow    

20/08/2025    Cromer Carnival    

21/08/2025    Clacton Airshow    

22/08/2025    Clacton Airshow    

22/08/2025    Sidmouth Regatta

05/09/2025    Ayr Show Festival of Flight    

06/09/2025    Ayr Show Festival of Flight

07/09/2025    Great North Run - Newcastle/South Shields

