The Red Arrows at the Midlands Air Festival: Watch incredible flying display wowing crowds at air festival
Watch as the Red Arrows soar over the Midlands Air Festival, before performing a fantastic display.
A video shows a spectacular Red Arrows display at the Midlands Air Festival, held on Saturday (May 31).
IT company Warsash It Solutions Ltd filmed part of the display and posted it to social media, writing: “Some days your office view is better than others!”
The festival is being held at Ragley Hall, Alcester in Warwickshire, on Saturday and Sunday.
After their festival display, the Red Arrows are expected to fly over Evesham at 12.24.
Red Arrows English Riviera Airshow
A Red Arrows display is also scheduled for 17.30 at the English Riviera Airshow, Devon.
Red Arrows rehearse in Greece
Last month, brilliant cockpit footage showed the Red Arrows perfecting and polishing a new display in Greece ahead of the 2025 season.
Red Arrows 2025 display dates
31/05/2025 Midlands Air Festival
31/05/2025 English Riviera Airshow
01/06/2025 English Riviera Airshow
01/06/2025 Midlands Air Festival
05/06/2025 Isle of Man TT Races
08/06/2025 RAF Cosford Airshow
14/06/2025 HM The King’s Official Birthday Flypast, London - flypast
21/06/2025 Northern Ireland Armed Forces’ Day - Newtownards Airfield
22/06/2025 Duxford Summer Air Show
28/06/2025 Shuttleworth Festival of Flight
28/06/2025 Armed Forces’ Day North East Lincolnshire, Cleethorpes
29/06/2025 Event to be confirmed/announced in due course
29/06/2025 Battle of Britain Airshow, Headcorn
05/07/2025 Wales Airshow, Swansea
06/07/2025 Wales Airshow, Swansea
06/07/2025 Formula One, British Grand Prix, Silverstone - flypast
10/07/2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed
11/07/2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed
13/07/2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed
18/07/2025 Royal International Air Tattoo
19/07/2025 Royal International Air Tattoo
20/07/2025 Royal International Air Tattoo
21/07/2025 The Tall Ship Races Aberdeen
26/07/2025 Swanage Carnival
26/07/2025 Old Buckenham
27/07/2025 Old Buckenham
09/08/2025 Blackpool Airshow
09/08/2025 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo - flypast
10/08/2025 Blackpool Airshow
13/08/2025 Falmouth Week
14/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
15/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
16/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
17/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
20/08/2025 Cromer Carnival
21/08/2025 Clacton Airshow
22/08/2025 Clacton Airshow
22/08/2025 Sidmouth Regatta
05/09/2025 Ayr Show Festival of Flight
06/09/2025 Ayr Show Festival of Flight
07/09/2025 Great North Run - Newcastle/South Shields
