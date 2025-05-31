'Significant danger to life' warning to people stockpiling disposable vapes as shops slash prices ahead of midnight ban

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With the popular single-use vapes being banned by the Government at midnight tonight (Saturday, May 31) shops are selling stock at rock bottom prices throughout the Black Country and Staffordshire.

In Wolverhampton, the best-selling Crystal vapes are being sold for £1 each instead of the normal retail price of £8.

Bargain prices at Vape Factorie, Wulfrun Centre, Wolverhampton

However, as vapers fill their boots at the tills and try to eke out what is left of their favourite vapes, the Local Government Association (LGA) has warned about the danger of hoarding vapes due to their volatile nature.

Many contain lithium batteries which are a fire risk if not stored properly and which, if crushed, can rocket in temperature.

Research from Haypp revealed 82 per cent of disposable vape users are planning to stockpile.

Councillor David Fothergill, chairman of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board, said: “With 8.2 million vapes now thrown away, or recycled incorrectly, every week, single-use vapes blight our streets as litter, are a hazard in our bin lorries, and are expensive and difficult to deal with in our recycling centres. Their colours, flavours and advertising are appealing to children and are a risk to the health of young people.

“We want to remind businesses to ensure all remaining stocks of disposable vapes are sold, and only buy vapes that follow the new regulations."

A fire-damaged vape. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service.

He added: “If businesses have any single-use vapes in their possession after Sunday, they will not be able to sell them to shoppers and must ensure they are stored and disposed of safely.

“We would also urge caution to anyone stockpiling disposable vapes. Failing to store disposable vapes correctly could cost lives, given the significant fire risk they pose.”

Shops also have to offer a buy-back option for people returning the newly-illegal vapes.

However, it could be out of the frying pan and into the fire for vapers, who now get to grips with refillable and rechargeable machines which carry their own fire risks.

The Hereford and Worcester Fire Service (HWFRS) issued guidance to people switching to rechargeable devices after being forced to deal with regular fires started by them.

Emma Roberts, head of prevention at HWFRS, said: "In Herefordshire and Worcestershire in the five-year period between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2024, 40 accidental fires were caused by lithium ion batteries. This highlights the importance of charging batteries in a safe way. It is crucial to use the battery and charger that came with your vape and if you need a replacement, always buy from a reputable source.”

To complete a fire assessment visit the service website here.