Glasbury Arts Harp Summer School and harp composition competitions will take place in Powys in August

One of the highlights of the annual Glasbury Arts season is the Harp Summer School, now in its 13th year.

It offers a traditional mix of workshops and masterclasses for young people and adults to help improve their harp playing and it will be held at Gwernyfed High School, Three Cocks from August 20 to 23

Students, irrespective of their playing level, will experience four musical genres, Classical; Welsh Folk; Jazz and Improvisation and arrangements for harp orchestra/ensembles.

The Summer School offers students a perfect opportunity to complement their existing learning with four concentrated days in the glorious surroundings of the Welsh borders.

Tutors this year will be co-directors of music, Manon Browning, arrangements for harp/orchestra/ensembles, and Eleri Darkins, Welsh folk music, joined by Emily Harris, classical, and Amanda Whiting, jazz and improvisation, who will be at the school on August 21 and 23.

Rose Graham will once again join the summer school as an associate tutor together with two new associates, Bethany Coggon and Mistletoe Chapman, to assist anyone who needs any extra assistance.

There will be two concerts, the first on Thursday, August 21, at which the tutors will play, with the final concert bringing the school to a close with the traditional final concert featuring all the students and more than 30 harps on the afternoon of Saturday, August 23.

There will be three levels of teaching, advanced (grades 6-8), adult intermediate (grades 3-6), young people intermediate (grades 2-5) and beginners (grade 1 upwards). Participants do not have to have sat grade exams but will be playing music at these levels.

Students who have achieved Grade 6 and above are also invited to enter Glasbury Arts’ Composition Harp Competition – entrants should demonstrate the beauty and breadth of the harp in their composition.

Submissions in the form of a written score should be sent by email to eleri.darkins@btinternet.com no later than 5pm on July 14.

The winner will be invited to perform their entry in the summer school final concert.

To book go to: www.glasburyarts.co.uk and follow the harps links. If you would find it easier to pay by instalments, please email johnfitz59@hotmail.com.