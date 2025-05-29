Get ready - The Big Battle Round 2 – the Big Revenge – will be taking place in Llandrindod Wells on Sunday

The day of community activities, accessible to all will be followed by a community picnic and prize giving

Fuelled by Cake, a charity which puts on fun events to help make people feel part of their community and lift community spirit is organising the second Big Battle.

The Big Battle and the Big Lunch is coming back by popular demand and it will take place on Sunday, June 1 at Llandrindod Wells Lake and Common.

It will be a day of community activities, accessible to all and is followed by a community picnic and prize giving.

Diana Berriman of Fuelled by Cake said: “This will be the second Big Battle – the event last year was hugely successful, and we have had repeated requests to hold it again this year. The concept is to have a day of community activities to bring people together at the end of half term week.

“There will be lots of different activities for teams to complete, some as a whole team, some for team individuals and some just for children, so teams have to decide who is the best person for the task and everyone gets involved.”

Activities will be ‘old-fashioned’ and include a range of skills and abilities such as dragon races, obstacle course, archery, circus skills, welly wanging, origami paper planes etc and a leaderboard will show real time progress of the teams and create a sense of competition and fun.

The organisers will work with The Lakeside Boathouse and Llandrindod Community Events and the Air Cadets and they are encouraging teams from organisations in town such as scouts, football, teachers, parents and pupils etc.

There will be a prize giving with local shop vouchers up for grabs and the Big Lunch with food and snacks available for those who do not take along a picnic.

Teams will be asked to pay a small fee to take part, Fuelled by Cake have some of their own funds and the town council grant will cover materials, equipment hire, first responder attendance, printing and promotion, team prizes and volunteer refreshments etc.

Llandrindod Wells Town Council recently agreed to give Fuelled by Cake £750 towards the Big Battle 2.

Entry is £5 for the whole team, Kate Morgan-Hogg will be getting everyone warmed up for the action packed day ahead and teams can enter here https://buytickets.at/fuelledbycake/1669364