Fans of swing and big band music should head to a concert at the Knighton Community Centre on Saturday, June 7

Swingin’ Bill’s Vintage Revue are an energetic and highly entertaining musical act from Cardiff, who appeal to all ages, covering classics written by the likes of Louis Prima, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Jordan, Jackie Wilson, Nina Simone, Doris Day, Cab Calloway and Ray Charles.

During decades in the music business, the band’s members have played venues ranging from village halls to stages at all the big festivals, and have both supported and played with a number of big acts.

Playing a mixture of jumping jive, western swing, and jazz standards with dashes of rock ‘n’ roll, ragtime and the odd show tune thrown in to leaven the mix, they are bound to get you smiling, tapping your toes, and singing along.

Doors open 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets are £12 from the Community Centre or on the door. Call 01547 428088 for more details.