Medieval paintings on show to the public as Shrewsbury church prepares to celebrate important Christian anniversary

The open day at the Orthodox Church of the 318 Holy Fathers of Nicaea, in Dove Close off Oteley Road, is part of Nicaea 2025 celebration events taking place in the town.

Visitors are expected to travel from across the country for the event this Saturday (May 31) with the Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Britain visiting the town for two days of celebration for the 1,700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea, one of the most pivotal events in Christian history.

The Orthodox church in Shrewsbury is believed to be the only one in Britain, and possibly the whole of Western Europe, dedicated to the memory of the bishops who travelled from across the Roman empire in 325 AD to Nicaea, to defend the Christian faith that had been handed down since the age of the Apostles.

A short talk about who the Holy Fathers were will be held at 1.30pm by parish priest Father Stephen Maxfield. Guided tours of the 13th century church will take place between 1.45pm and 4.30pm.

The Orthodox church in Shrewsbury is known for its unique collection of medieval paintings

The church is known for its unique set of medieval wall paintings, dating from around 1380. The most significant is a depiction of the martyrdom of Thomas Becket, the 12th century Archbishop of Canterbury. There are also rich icons and frescoes painted by the renowned liturgical artist Aidan Hart, who is a member of the parish.

“This is a special opportunity to visit a church with a unique place in Christian history,” said Father Panteleimon Maxfield. “As the only parish in Western Europe dedicated to the 318 God-bearing Fathers who defended our faith 1700 years ago, we’re proud to share our heritage with the wider community.”

“Whether visitors are interested in history, art or the faith, there’s something here that will speak to them.”

Father Panteleimon Maxfield

The day will also mark the start of ceremonial celebrations with Archbishop Nikitas, the head of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain, presiding over Patronal Vespers at the church at 6pm.

On Sunday, the Archbishop will lead celebrations, beginning with Hierarchial Divine Liturgy at St Julian’s Church, Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, to which local dignitaries have been invited, followed by a celebration lunch at The Croud Meadow.

Other Nicaea 2025 events include an icon exhibition at St Julian’s Church, running until June 6, and a symposium on June 21, examining the Council of Nicaea with leading theologian Reverend Professor John Behr, of the University of Aberdeen. A sell-out concert of ancient sacred music took place at Shrewsbury Cathedral last Sunday.

Parking at the Church of the Holy Fathers is limited. Additional parking is available for the Open Day at Shrewsbury Town Football Club, Oteley Road.