A demonstration about summer containers and a film night will be taking place in Llanwrtyd Wells this week

Llanwrtyd Gardening Club presents "Climate Friendly Summer Containers" a demonstration by Telegraph garden Centre Llangadog.

It will take place at the Victoria Hall at 7.30pm on Thursday, May 29.

Admission is £1 for members, £2 for non-members, and refreshments will be included.

Meanwhile, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang will be shown at a film night in Victoria Hall, Llanwrtyd on Sunday, June 1 at 7.30pm. As a tribute to Val Kilmer (1959 to 2025) the organisers are showing this little known but much loved film.

A darkly comic, deadpan tribute to film noir, it also stars Robert Downey Jr. and Michelle Monaghan.

Admission will be £3.50 and the bar will be open