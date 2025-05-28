A demonstration about summer containers and a film night will be taking place in Llanwrtyd Wells this week
It will take place at the Victoria Hall at 7.30pm on Thursday, May 29.
Admission is £1 for members, £2 for non-members, and refreshments will be included.
Meanwhile, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang will be shown at a film night in Victoria Hall, Llanwrtyd on Sunday, June 1 at 7.30pm. As a tribute to Val Kilmer (1959 to 2025) the organisers are showing this little known but much loved film.
A darkly comic, deadpan tribute to film noir, it also stars Robert Downey Jr. and Michelle Monaghan.
Admission will be £3.50 and the bar will be open