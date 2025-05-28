Shropshire Star
Close

A demonstration about summer containers and a film night will be taking place in Llanwrtyd Wells this week

A demonstration about summer containers and a film night will be taking place in Llanwrtyd Wells this week

By Karen Compton
Published
Supporting image for story: A demonstration about summer containers and a film night will be taking place in Llanwrtyd Wells this week
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang will be shown at a film night in Victoria Hall, Llanwrtyd Wells on Sunday, June 1 at 7.30pm

Llanwrtyd Gardening Club presents "Climate Friendly Summer Containers" a demonstration by Telegraph garden Centre Llangadog. 

It will take place at the Victoria Hall at 7.30pm on Thursday, May 29.

Admission is £1 for members, £2 for non-members, and refreshments will be included.

 Meanwhile, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang will be shown at a film night in Victoria Hall, Llanwrtyd on Sunday, June 1 at 7.30pm. As a tribute to Val Kilmer (1959 to 2025) the organisers  are showing this little known but much loved film. 

A darkly comic, deadpan tribute to film noir, it also stars Robert Downey Jr. and Michelle Monaghan.

Admission will be £3.50 and the bar will be open

Similar stories

Most popular