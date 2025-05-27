Vet called after trailer carrying four cattle overturns on major Telford A-road
A busy A-road in Telford was shut this morning after a trailer carrying cattle overturned.
By Geha Pandey
West Mercia Police officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on the A442, near Snedshill in Telford, at around 7.20am today (Tuesday, May 27).
A spokesperson for the force said the road was closed for a “short period of time while recovery was arranged” as the trailer involved in the crash had overturned.
The spokesperson said the trailer was being hauled by a Land Rover and was carrying four cattle. A vet was called and highways officers cleared debris from the road.
No humans were injured in the crash and no arrests have been made, police said.