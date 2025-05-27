Shropshire Star
Close

Vet called after trailer carrying four cattle overturns on major Telford A-road

A busy A-road in Telford was shut this morning after a trailer carrying cattle overturned.

By Geha Pandey
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

West Mercia Police officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on the A442, near Snedshill in Telford, at around 7.20am today (Tuesday, May 27). 

A spokesperson for the force said the road was closed for a “short period of time while recovery was arranged” as the trailer involved in the crash had overturned.

The spokesperson said the trailer was being hauled by a Land Rover and was carrying four cattle. A vet was called and highways officers cleared debris from the road.

No humans were injured in the crash and no arrests have been made, police said.

Similar stories

Most popular