Shrewsbury school pupils are whipping up some exciting ideas for a sweet treat for summer - here's why

Pupils at a primary school in Shrewsbury are competing to create a new summer gelato flavour for a local shop.



Coleham School is running an exciting house competition in partnership with Gelatistry where pupils will create and pitch new gelato flavour combinations.

The school recently partnered with Gelatistry for its careers week where owners, Claire and Gaia visited Year 1 pupils to discuss moving to Shrewsbury from Australia and Italy, founding the business and the art of gelato making.

The winning gelato flavour proposition will be produced and available to customers in the shop on St Julians Crescent this summer.

Finalists in the competition will also receive a voucher for the shop and visit to see how the winning gelato flavour is produced.

Gaia from Gelatisry said "We are delighted to work with the children at Coleham School, children have such creative minds and imaginations so we are excited to see what flavours are popular with them and what new ideas they come up with.

"There is nothing more joyful for Italians than gelato and children so it is lovely to do something special with the school."

Claire at the shop often experiments with gelato recipes and flavours and added that she was looking forward to creating the winning flavour.

Business Manager at Coleham Primary School, Tracy Othen said: "We love to support and champion independent businesses in our community. The children regularly visit Gelatistry in school to order gelato, they might incorporate it into their maths, spending money in the shop, or design and technology by looking at product design.

"This is a really fun competition for the children and we’re so excited to see the Coleham School gelato go on sale. We hope that lots of families try the winning flavour."