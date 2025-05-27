Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing teenager last seen in Shrewsbury on Saturday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police is appealing for help to find Connor, aged 15, who was last seen at the West Midlands Showground in Shrewsbury at 2pm on Saturday (May 24).

Connor has been described as a white male, 5ft 4in tall, with short dark hair and a slit in his left eyebrow.

Connor, 15, was last seen at around 2pm on Saturday at the West Midlands Showground in Shrewsbury. Picture: West Mercia Police

He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, black trainers, a blue hoodie with white sleeves and a black puffer jacket.

West Mercia Police said: "We, along with Connor’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"Anyone who has any information about where Connor may be is asked to call police on 01743 264807."