'We learned about Brecon Mountain Rescue Team and wished them well in their important role' - a woman's group said

The guest speakers for the evening were Robin Bidgood and Andrew Davies who gave a very interesting and illustrated talk on the Brecon Mountain Rescue Team.

Both Robin and Andrew are volunteers of the Brecon Mountain Rescue Team, an important volunteer service which is based in the Brecon Beacons National Park and operates throughout Mid Wales.

They showed how they work closely with the Police, Fire Service and the Ambulance Service to deploy their specialist search, rescue and medical capabilities to assist those on the mountains or in the communities who need their help.

The average cost of each callout is £500 and this vital volunteer service relies heavily on the kindness and generosity of individuals and groups as they raise all their own funds to provide what is a most valuable service within our communities.

Sarah Jones thanked Robin and Andrew for their most interesting talk and wished the Brecon Mountain Rescue Team well in the important role which they play throughout Mid Wales.

Members then enjoyed a cup of tea and raffle prize winners were Val Ellis, Barbara Jones and Maureen Bowen.