Voice star to join Telford Exotic Zoo for brand new festival-style night time event

The Telford Town Park attraction, on Hinkshay Road, Dawley, is putting on the Night Time at the Zoo event, from 5pm to 10pm on Saturday, June 7.

It is a first for the zoo, which is bringing the festival vibe for the event, with a stage set to feature a host of acoustic acts, including Callum Doignie.

Telford Exotic Zoo's night time event will feature a performance from Callum Doignie who made national waves with his performances on the voice.

Callum came to prominence with a series of stunning performances on The Voice.

He will be playing on the stage, with a number of other local bands also included on the bill.

As part of the evening people will be able to wander the zoo and see the animals at night - seeing some of the nocturnal creatures as they become more active.

The event will also feature a barbecue and a licensed bar, while the Jungle Cafe will also be open for the evening.

Scott Adams, the zoo's owner, said they are hugely excited about offering a fresh event with a difference.

He said: "It is the first time we have done anything like this, giving people a chance to come at a time when they wouldn't normally get to see the animals.

"The animals completely change in the evening so I think it will be a really interesting time for people to come and explore the zoo."

He added: "We are bringing a bit of the festival-style event where we will have some artists, acoustic acts performing - not too loud so they don't scare the animals!

"We are really excited with the people we have got coming. Callum obviously, he did so well on the Voice and has been busy with some really cool projects lately, and loads of other great local acts.

"We have got a barbecue so hopefully people can enjoy the summer vibe with lots of food and a licensed bar so people can have a beer and a burger.

"It will just be a really cool different way to experience the zoo."

Tickets for the event must be booked and are available from https://exoticzoo.co.uk/.