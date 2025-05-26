Horror at Liverpool trophy parade as car hits pedestrians - Man, 53, arrested

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A man has been arrested after a car ploughed through a crowd of Liverpool fans attending the Premier League trophy parade.

Shocking videos circulating online show the vehicle knocking down several people in Water Street, where huge crowds were gathered for the open-top bus celebration.

Many Reds fans from Shropshire and the Black Country were expected to be in attendance, with huge queues of people in Liverpool shirts at Birmingham New Street railway station this afternoon.

A huge police cordon was put in place on Water Street and emergency vehicles lined the road.

A conscious man on a stretcher was seen being loaded into a St John’s ambulance and the paramedic told police he believed the Royal Hospital may be overwhelmed.

A number of police officers could be seen lining the junction of Castle Street and Water Street and firefighters were also on scene.

Emergency vehicles including ambulances were allowed out of the cordon to leave the area.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: “We would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight’s incident on Water Street in Liverpool city centre.

“We can confirm the man arrested is a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision.

“We would ask people not to share distressing content online but to send the footage or information directly to us @MerPolCC or pass on information by calling 101 quoting log 784.

“Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic accident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade.

Harry Rashid, 48, from Solihull, was at the parade with his wife and two young daughters when he witnessed the collision.

He said: “It happened about 10 feet away from us. We were just in a crowd and we had no control over where we would be, because it was a very narrow street.

“The vehicle came to our right. It emerged from just right next to an ambulance, which was parked up. This grey people carrier just pulled up from the right and just rammed into all the people at the side of us.

“It was travelling south, down Water Street, straight towards the Strand, which is where the docks are.

“It was extremely fast. Initially, we just heard the pop, pop, pop of people just being knocked off the bonnet of a car."

Mr Rashid described how crowds began trying to smash the car windows: “Then he stalled for a few seconds, probably about 10 seconds. Then the crowd that was a bit further back started rushing at him trying to smash his windows.

“But then he put his foot down again and just ploughed through the rest of them, he just kept going.

“It was horrible. And you could hear the bumps as he was going over the people.

“Then my daughter started screaming and there were people on the ground.

“It looked clearly deliberate.

“They were just innocent people, just fans going to enjoy the parade. There were hundreds and thousands of us there because this is probably the busiest part of Liverpool.”

“We were shocked, couldn’t believe it.”

Emergency services arrived at the scene “within seconds”, he said.

A car collided with pedestrians in Liverpool city centre (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Mr Rashid said: “Ambulances were already there. There was one right next to where this occurred, so there was a paramedic inside there.

“But then they started arriving within seconds, they’re all trying to get to the crowd and negotiate the crowd, which is very difficult to do, you see, because there’s that many people, they constantly been trying to move.

“I just wanted my kids to get off the road regardless because I couldn’t trust whether there’s a follow up attack or something like that. Because you are just exposed there on the pavement.

“I saw people lying on the ground, people unconscious.

“It was horrendous. So horrendous.”

Witness Natasha Rinaldi, who was watching the parade from her friend’s living room, told Sky News: “It was so loud. People sounded desperate.

“And then we looked out the window and we saw the car (had) run over people.

“Then people started rushing to go after the driver and they tried to break the car. The police did everything to block and to push people away.

“We could just hear screams and screams. We were very confused.

“Some of my friends were down there and the car was so near them. It was a horrible scene, nobody was expecting it.”

A car collided with pedestrians in Liverpool city centre (Owen Humphreys/PA)

She said “people had stopped the car” and were knocking on the window “and trying to speak to the driver”.

“People were very angry and shocked, and then the police intervened. And then we heard the ambulances coming.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected.

“I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident.

“I’m being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is also being kept updated about the events in Liverpool, the PA news agency understands.

Liverpool Riverside MP Kim Johnson, whose seat includes the city centre, said: “I sincerely hope all those involved are safe and get home to their loved ones soon.”

A spokesman for Liverpool City Council said: “We are currently liaising with Merseyside Police regarding an incident on Water Street in the city centre.”

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service said: “NWAS is supporting an incident in Liverpool city centre, following reports of a road traffic collision.

“We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services. Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.”

