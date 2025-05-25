Telford man charged with grooming offences and stealing children's underwear - due in court tomorrow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police said that Jason Hart, 52, of Shawfield Close, Sutton Hill, Telford, had been charged with a number of offences.

They include attempting to communicate with a child under 16 for sexual gratification, attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming, theft of children’s underwear, and possession of a class B drug – cannabis.

Police said Hart is due to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates Court tomorrow - Monday, May 26.