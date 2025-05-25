Telford man charged with grooming offences and stealing children's underwear - due in court tomorrow
Police have charged a Telford man with grooming offences after an arrest on Friday.
West Mercia Police said that Jason Hart, 52, of Shawfield Close, Sutton Hill, Telford, had been charged with a number of offences.
They include attempting to communicate with a child under 16 for sexual gratification, attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming, theft of children’s underwear, and possession of a class B drug – cannabis.
Police said Hart is due to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates Court tomorrow - Monday, May 26.