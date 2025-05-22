Up for the craic? Story of Irish music legends coming to Shrewsbury theatre

Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of the Dubliners, will be at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on Friday, May 23.

The Dubliners are famed for hits including Whiskey In The Jar, Molly Malone and Black Velvet Band, with guitars, banjos and fiddles bringing their music to life.

The listing on Theatre Severn’s website says: “Direct from the West End and riding high on the success of world tours, Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of the Dubliners brings the ultimate feel-good Irish show to a theatre near you.

“Steeped in song, story and revelry, this spectacular tale celebrates The Dubliners, Ireland’s favourite musical sons, in authentic style. This critically-acclaimed production spans half a century, invoking the spirit of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, John Sheahan, Ciaran Bourke and Jim McCann.

“Come join us for an unforgettable night out and see why lifelong Dubliner devotees and new fans alike are singing high praise for this amazing production direct from the West End.”

The show starts at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/seven-drunken-nights/