Water supplies in Oswestry continue to be disrupted after burst pipe - expected repair time given

Severn Trent Water engineers are working to fix a burst pipe on the B5069.

Residents in Oswestry and surrounding areas have reported experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water due to the issue.

The water supplier said repairs are expected to be completed by 1pm.

A post said: "We are very sorry if you are still experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water in Oswestry due to the burst water pipe on the B5069.

"Our teams are on site working to repair this and restore your water supply as soon as possible. We are confident the repair will be completed by 1pm.

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing."

