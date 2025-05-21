Revealed: Face of violent dad who attacked partner while holding baby and robbed Telford petrol station at knifepoint

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Michael Holmes, aged 30, was jailed for four years and nine months after committing “frightening” domestic abuse at his former home in Madeley and screaming in a cashier’s face while holding a knife to her shoulder in a service station shop in Sutton Hill

West Mercia Police has released his mugshot from custody, and a senior officer said he hopes the sentence “sends a message” to people carrying out violent crime.

Michael Holmes. Photo: West Mercia Police

Detective Sergeant Ryan Forester, from Telford’s serious acquisitive crime team, said: “This was a terrifying incident for the victim, and I am glad that Holmes has been handed this sentence.

“I would like to thank my team for their hard work in identifying Holmes as the suspect so quickly which meant a dangerous individual was charged and put before the courts.