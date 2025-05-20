Two women killed in Ludlow crash tragedy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Ambulance Service said that the crash, which involved two cars, happened on New Road, at around 9.37pm on Monday, May 19.

Another man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The ambulance service said that one of the women who died in the accident was the driver of one of the vehicles, and the other was a passenger in the other car.

Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a Critical Care Car from Midlands Air Ambulance Service and a BASICS emergency doctor attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival we found three patients, two women and a man.

“The first and second, a woman who was the driver of the first car and a woman who was a passenger in the second car. Both were in a critical condition and received advanced life support from ambulance staff at the scene.

“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff it became clear that nothing more could be done to save them and they were confirmed deceased at the scene.

“The third, a man who was the driver of the second car. He was assessed and had sustained serious injuries. He received advanced trauma care at the scene before being conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.”