Michelangelo - Love & Death will be screened to a Builth Wells venue on Sunday, June 8

The life and work of Michelangelo, one of the most important artists of the Italian High Renaissance, are brought to life in this documentary through an exhibition in the National Gallery that also explore his relationship with da Vinci.

It will be shown at the Wyeside Arts Centre

Tickets are £12 for adults and £11 for concessions. All tickets are subject to a 50p admin fee.

To book tickets visit wyeside.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873663955 and for more information call (01982) 552555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk