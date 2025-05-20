'Lenient' sentence for Shrewsbury burglar who stole woman's £600 pension and vulnerable man's Parkinson's medicine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Colin Richards, aged 39, received what a judge accepted may be considered a “lenient” sentence after burgling two properties in two days in Shrewsbury last month.

Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday (May 19), was told how a husband and wife were disturbed by noise at their home in Greyfriars Road, Belle Vue, in the early hours of April 14.

They discovered her phone, two iPads and three bottles of wine had gone missing, as well as his medicine for Parkinson’s. Richards had entered the property through a garage door.

The next day, Richards climbed in through an open window at night to steal from a flat in Quarry View, a couple of streets away from The Boathouse pub.

A married couple were living at the flat. They had the window open.

Richards stole the woman’s handbag, which contained her £600 pension money and her bank card.