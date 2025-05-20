The hardest hitting, most exciting Metallica tribute act will be playing in Llandrindod Wells in June.

Trading For Souls are a riff fuelled rock band from Mid Wales, playing original material and they will be the support act.

Moretallica will be at the Pavilion on Saturday, June 7 at 8pm, with doors open at 7.30pm.

Formed in mid-2012, with over 50 years pro and semi-pro experience, and driven by a desire to be the best at playing the best, Moretallica are now unleashing their high-energy version of the best Metallica songs in venues across the UK.

In 2025, Moretallica will be taking inspiration from Metallica's current M72 world tour by featuring songs from that album as well as looking at some of the deeper cuts Metallica have been throwing in over the past couple of years, all while still delivering the classic tracks you expect to hear at a Metallica show!

A Moretallica show includes songs from every era of Metallica’s career and is the most hard-hitting spectacle and display of high quality musicianship, as you’d expect from a band with 60+ years of combined gigging experience across the UK and Europe.

Using the same equipment as Metallica (ESP, Gibson, Jackson, Mesa Boogie, Tama, Zildjian) you’ll only hear a more authentic performance from Metallica themselves!

Tickets are priced from £16.50 - £21.95, it is a standing show and under 16's must be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times. There will be a fully licensed bar available

To book tickets visit

www.ticketweb.uk/event/moretallica-trading-for-souls-pavilion-mid-wales-tickets/14101273?REFID=website and for more information visit www.pavilionmidwales.org.uk