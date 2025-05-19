Police appeal after Shropshire home burgled during early hours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A person gained entry to a property in Heathton near Claverley at approximately 1.20am yesterday (May 18) using hand tools and by breaking a window.

The offender fled the location after being disturbed and shouted at by the homeowner.

The offender has been described as approximately six foot tall with a skinny build, wearing a tracksuit, Nike Air Force trainers and a cap.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or with information that might help enquirues.

A post on West Mercia Police's neighbourhood Matters page said: "We are appealing to the Heathton community for information following a burglary at a home.

"Did you see anything suspicious or have any information that might help enquires?

"Please get in touch with us by calling 101 and quoting incident number 00050_I_18052025."