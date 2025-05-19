Final preparations for packed Shropshire County Show this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

And visitors have the added benefit of being able to hop across the river to the show at the DMOS People West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury on Saturday, May 24.

The Severn Shuttle service will run from 9am to 1pm and 3pm to 7pm, with signs directing people from Frankwell to the crossing point at the back of Darwin House.

Shropshire County Show is back this weekend.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event, with organisers from the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society saying advance ticket sales had been very strong.

Show chairman, Phil Thornycroft, said: “This year is going to be very special as we celebrate 150 years of agricultural shows organised by the society, and we are looking forward to an absolute cracker of a show.

“We are delighted that advance ticket sales are more than double than previous years, and I’d like to remind people that children under 16 are free so it’s a really affordable day out for the whole family.

“Livestock and horse exhibits are of course central to the show, but there is a whole host of entertainment on offer to keep people of all ages amused throughout the day.

“Monster trucks headline the main ring, alongside a full programme of live music on the Village Stage and traditional rural entertainment in the Countryside Arena, including pig racing and the Welsh Axemen.

“New for this year is the Fire Stage which will feature a range of chefs demonstrating their skills cooking over fire - including the Shropshire Lad himself, Adam Purnell, and the winner of BBC TV’s Gladiators, Amanda Wah.

“We would like to thank the Sabrina Boat team for operating the Severn Shuttle on the day which will give visitors a fun and easy way to access the showground from Frankwell, but there is also plenty of free parking on site for those who wish to drive.

“There really will be something for everyone, and we can’t wait to see people streaming through the gates to enjoy the show on Saturday.”

Adult tickets are £20 when bought in advance, and children under 16 are free. Tickets will be available on the gate at £22 per adult.

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.shropshirecountyshow.com.