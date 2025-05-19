Explore the wonders of Elan Valley this half term holiday

The self-guided tour allows guests to venture inside the dam and its central tower, where knowledgeable rangers are on hand, ready to answer any questions.

Dam Open Days offers a unique experience where visitors can learn about the intricate engineering behind one of Elan Valley's iconic structures.

With a fee of £5 per adult and £1 per child under 18, half of the proceeds will support WaterAid, making this an opportunity to contribute to a good cause while enjoying a day out. To ensure a smooth visit, advance booking is highly recommended and can be made online. https://elan-valley.co.uk/events/dam-open-days/

In addition to Dam Open Days, Elan Valley will also host the free to enter, Celtic Rainforest Festival on Saturday, May 31, from 10am until 6pm.

This festival celebrates the enchanting beauty of Celtic Rainforests with captivating talks from esteemed groups such as RSPB, Elan Valley Trust, and Radnorshire Wildlife Trust. Visitors can immerse themselves in the festivities, experiencing demonstrations of traditional woodland skills like blacksmithing and horse logging. There’ll also be guided walks through the woodland, opportunities for forest bathing, and a deeper exploration into the Celtic Rainforest. More information about the festival can be found online. https://elan-valley.co.uk/events/celtic-rainforest-festival/

To make the most of the half-term holiday, visitors can also explore Elan Valley's stunning landscapes on two wheels with bike hire from the Bike Hub, located next to the visitor centre. Offering standard bikes, e-bikes, and children’s bikes, the scenic trails cater to all abilities, from leisurely rides alongside the reservoirs to challenging mountain bike routes. Details on https://elan-valley.co.uk/cycling/

For a family-friendly adventure, the Dragon Quest Trail in Cnwch Woods invites young explorers to find hidden dragons and crack a code for a prize – grab your map and worksheet at the visitor centre for £2.50, available daily. And whether you’ve been cycling, dragon hunting, or simply enjoying the scenery, the café overlooking the River Elan below Caban Coch provides a welcoming spot to relax and refuel with breakfast served between 10am and 12pm and a delicious lunch menu available from 12pm to 3pm, plus tempting cakes and refreshments throughout the day.