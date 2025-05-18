Stranded 16-year-old rescued from Shrewsbury tree by firefighters
Firefighters rescued a stranded 16-year-old from a tree in Shrewsbury.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to help with the incident - in a field off the Ellesmere Road Roundabout on the A5124, at around 9pm yesterday - Saturday, May 18.
An update from the service said they had sent one crew to the scene.
They used a nine-metre ladder to help the 16-year-old boy down from the tree.
They were finished at the scene at around 9.16pm.