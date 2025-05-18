Shropshire Star
Stranded 16-year-old rescued from Shrewsbury tree by firefighters

Firefighters rescued a stranded 16-year-old from a tree in Shrewsbury.

By Dominic Robertson
Published
Last updated

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to help with the incident - in a field off the Ellesmere Road Roundabout on the A5124, at around 9pm yesterday - Saturday, May 18.

An update from the service said they had sent one crew to the scene.

They used a nine-metre ladder to help the 16-year-old boy down from the tree.

They were finished at the scene at around 9.16pm.

