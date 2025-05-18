Powys pupils take over their village shop - to teach shoppers Welsh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Young learners at Dyffryn Maesyfed or Radnor Valley C.P. School held an open morning or 'bore agored' at Esco's in New Radnor to teach the community Welsh.

Just a couple of miles from the border with England, the learners reflected that there are not enough opportunities in the locality to develop and use the Welsh language. They created bilingual labels and posters with useful phrases to display around the shop and tried to encourage shoppers to learn a few words or practise their Welsh.

Class 3 teacher MS Laura Powell said: “We were amazed by the enthusiasm and interest in the community to practise and use the Welsh language! Individuals developed an understanding of food items in Welsh, and useful greetings.

“We are so fortunate to have such superb support from Sharon Harris, the owner of Esco's. Diolch yn fawr iawn, Sharon!

Pupils and shop owner Sharon Harris outside Esco's shop, where they taught people Welsh

“All learners were thrilled with the engagement from the community, and thoroughly enjoyed teaching others Welsh.

“During the walk back to school, learners were eagerly sharing their plans for upcoming community events in different areas of New Radnor.

“We intend to continue this partnership with Sharon, providing further opportunities for an bore agored/open morning to practise/develop Welsh!

“This also follows a previous community project, with 'Radnor Valley Little Robins' playgroup, in which learners planned a St David's Day themed provision for preschool learners.”

Elise Lingard and Eliza Preece photographed modelling Welsh language patterns with fellow Criw Cymraeg members Wynn Hodge, and Elliot Robinson, with Sharon Harris observing closely

The Cymraeg Campus is a language charter and program designed to promote and increase the use of Welsh in English-medium schools in Wales.

The Gwobr Aur (Gold Award) is the highest tier in the Cymraeg Campus Language Charter.

Only one school in Powys has this status at the moment, though another is scheduled for the coming weeks and learners in Dyffryn Maesyfed have their accreditation scheduled on Wednesday, July 2.

Esco’s owner Sharon Harris said: ''I had a fantastic morning with all the Cymru learners, serving customers in Welsh.

“I learnt Welsh for lots of items, it’s lovely to see and be part of encouraging the Welsh language, it’s so important to keep it alive.

“I learnt it in primary school but wasn’t able to carry it on. Customers learnt some phrases in Welsh. Diolch Dyffryn Maesyfed!"

Chair of governors Jane Donald said: “So lovely to see the children in the shop this morning. Being in school with them inspired me to learn Welsh and it was great to try out my Welsh this morning. Thank you to Sharon for giving her time and to all the children, diolch pawb.”