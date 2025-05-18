Illegal off-roaders at county National Trust estate handed official police warnings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bridgnorth's Safer Neighbourhood policing team posted an update on its efforts to deal with reports of illegal off-roading at Dudmaston, near Quatt.

They highlighted the issue last month, where drivers had been accused of crossing the trust's private land, and causing damage.

PC Rikki Loftus said that a number of vehicles had now been identified, with drivers issued with Section 59 warnings.

The warnings mean that if the driver does the same thing again within 12 months, their vehicle can be seized.

PC Loftus said: "Officers from Bridgnorth's Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) were made aware of illegal off-road driving after vehicles had deviated off a designated byway and crossed onto private land belonging to Dudmaston National Trust estate, near Quatt, Bridgnorth.

"These vehicles have caused significant damage to arable farm land, natural woodlands & habitats and a brook.

"Several vehicles have since been seen on CCTV cameras driving on the National Trust estate.

"Today (Thursday, May 15), several section 59 warnings, under the Police Reform Act 2002, have been made against those vehicles identified.

"A Section 59 warning is a police power used when a vehicle is being used in a way that causes, or is likely to cause, alarm, distress, or annoyance to members of the public.

"This includes driving recklessly or in a manner that contravenes road traffic laws.

"This now means, that if the named vehicle with the warning issued to is seen driving in any of those conditions again in the next 12 months, the vehicle can be seized.

"Then if not collected after paying for the recovery and storage costs, will result in the vehicle being crushed."