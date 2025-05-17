Poor driving sees South Shropshire driver lose their car

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Church Stretton and Craven Arms Safer Neighbourhood Team said they seized the VW hatchback on Friday (May 16) evening following a report of poor driving from a concerned member of the public.

"Upon catching up with the vehicle we uncovered a whole load of issues," PCSO Jay Rees from the team said.

"The vehicle did not have any tax or a valid MOT. We discovered different VRM plates inside the vehicle to what was being displayed.

The seized car

Power tools and a damaged DVLA wheel clamp were found, and Class B drugs were also seized from inside.

"Occupants were dealt with for related offences and the vehicle was subsequently seized for having no tax."

The officer added: "All this came from a simple report of poor driving - please carry on letting us know about issues you experience, no matter how minor as you never know what it will lead to!"